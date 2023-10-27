Think about this for a moment: how long has it been since you last spotted a Renault Alaskan in the wild? Chances are the answer is “quite long”, because Renault’s attempt to launch a pick-up in Europe was not exactly a success. Despite the fact that it shared its base with the proven Nissan Navara, it did not have a long life, just like the one-off Mercedes X-Class and Fiat Fullback… But that does not mean that Renault no longer dares to experiment with pick-ups.

Figurehead for new design

Just take a look at the brand’s latest study model and tell us that it would not easily outclass the poor sales figures of the Alaskan. This is the Niagara Concept, a compact pick-up with the allure of an adventurous off-roader. He must also live up to those looks, because Renault promises that this study model has four-wheel drive. Furthermore, they do not reveal much about the powertrain, although we do know that the Niagara Concept is on the same CMF-B platform as, say, the Arkana. Knowing that the pick-up is a hybrid, we are betting on a four-wheel drive variant, the 1.6-liter E-Tech drivetrain.

According to Renault, the most important thing about the Niagara Concept is its looks, because this study model should provide a preview of a brand new design language. By this they do not so much mean that upcoming Renaults will have a raised suspension, hard-resistant wheel arch edges and sturdy roof racks, but that the lighting, the lines and the grille with the brand name written in it will soon debut on new models. There is a ‘but’, because those new models are not intended for us. This Niagara Concept is the figurehead of a new range of affordable models that is reserved for Latin America… Too bad or not?