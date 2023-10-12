Suara.com – Prospective presidential candidate (candidate) Ganjar Pranowo reminded the importance of mental health.

Ganjar assesses that today’s society, especially young people, is stressed and stressed.

“Mental health is important homework, because now many people are stressed, environmental conditions are pressing on them, especially external loads and they must have high endurance,” said Ganjar after attending an event with the Indonesian Network (Jari) at Taman Ismail Marzuki, Central Jakarta, Thursday (12/10/2023).

Ganjar believes that there needs to be space for consultation for those whose mental health is disturbed. For example, he said that space needs to be provided starting from schools.

“So there must be health services, mental health and then there must be in schools,” he said.

“Previously, in our school there was guidance and counseling and that was important so that things didn’t go wrong, including bullying, then because of external influences there was pressure or other things that had to be accompanied by those who were experts. And this must be our concern,” he continued.

Furthermore, on the other hand, the former Governor of Central Java also saw that suicide cases were increasing along with mental health.

“I see suicide cases increasing, there must be something, so we will solve it,” he said.

