There are not only noir, sci-fi and horror stories in the head of Sam Lakethe creative director of Remedy Entertainment author of the stories of Max Payne, Control and Alan Wake: the Finnish writer has declared that he also wants to explore the fantasy genreobviously in his own way.

In an interview published on GQSam Lake confesses that one of his dreams is to create a big-budget video game that has a gothic-style dark fantasy setting, a setting that the Nordic author has not yet had the opportunity to explore in any way. Obviously we hope that his dream comes true.

