Alan Wake 2 has received its first patch, now available in all versions. The update arrived on the PC (Epic Games Store) and PlayStation 5 versions over the weekend, and has arrived today on Xbox Series X|S.

“Multiple visual and interface issues” have also been fixed on Xbox, and on PC a “significantly friendlier” error message has been added when third-party software prevents the game from starting.

Alan Wake 2 First Patch Notes

PC (v. 1.0.6)

Bug Fixes Localization Fixes Significantly friendlier error message when third-party software prevents the game from launching.

PS5 (v. 1.00.05)

Bug Fixes Localization Fixes

Xbox Series (v. 1.0.0.4)

Bug Fixes Fixed multiple visual issues. Fixed multiple UI related issues. Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in interactions and not exit.

A TwitterRemedy has promised that they will also fix a sound-related issue on Xbox, which causes the sound to cut out, and they are already investigating.

They have also taken the opportunity to give thanks for the incredible reception of the gameand that they are investigating other errors that have been found this first weekend.

Thirteen years after the first Alan Wake, Remedy has published one of the best games of the yeara sequel in 100% survival horror mode that represents the graphical ceiling of the generation and experiments with the narrative, mixing real images.

“Alan Wake 2 combines the surrealism of Twin Peaks, the investigations of True Detective and the paranormal elements of the SCP Foundation,” we said in our analysis of Alan Wake 2.