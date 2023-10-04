Denpasar Voice – The results of measurements using satellite imagery on the Grand Bumi Mas land, Jalan Gatot Subroto, Denpasar, on Wednesday, August 30 2023, showed that the land area was 2,306.62 square meters or there was an excess land area of ​​172 square meters.

However, after being re-measured by the Denpasar City National Land Agency (BPN). The land where Grand Bumi Mas stands, on Jalan Gatot Subroto Barat No. 789, Padangsambian Kaja, West Denpasar District, Bali Province according to the valid Certificate of Ownership (SHM), namely an area of ​​2,136 square meters.

This was conveyed by the attorney for the reported party, Franky Indra Gumi, I Nyoman Mudita SH., after measuring the third volume which was carried out manually by the Denpasar City BPN with supervision from the Bali Police and both parties, Wednesday, October 4 2023 morning.

“After taking the measurements, we accompany the client. There were several measurement points carried out by BPN friends because the Bali Regional Police invited BPN to carry out these measurements. “It turns out that the measurements carried out by BPN friends are in accordance with the existing facts, according to the documents we have,” explained I Nyoman Mudita to the media crew, Wednesday 4 October 2023.

This refers to the situation drawing (GS) or measuring letter. Where the front length is 26.5 meters. Recorded in the certificate document is 26.5 meters.

“Today’s facts were also measured by BPN friends with the same length. So, there is not one different measurement. Then measurements were carried out using a system that BPN technically has, in hindsight after the measurements were made it was 39.50 meters long; also in accordance with “document facts. So nothing has changed,” he said.

The area of ​​2,136 square meters refers to the Certificate of Ownership (SHM) in the name of Yuniawati Conie. The certificate was issued in 1992 and then renewed in 1999 by the Denpasar City BPN. The official at that time was Drs. Heru Susetio, 13 October 1999.

“No, there was no invasion. Nothing. “In fact, this is a good opportunity for our clients when the Bali Police have an initiative to do it again,” he said.

As previously reported, based on the measurement results with the official stamp of the Denpasar City Land Office and signed by I Gde Wita Arsana who serves as Head of Measurement Section for the Denpasar City Land Office, it is known that referring to Land Plot Map (PBT) number 162/4 with a scale of 1: 1,000, the Idajane reporter’s land has an area of 1,340 square meters.

The measuring officer at that time, namely Putu Dody Suda Antara, in the map of land plot 162/4 at a scale of 1: 1,000 with sheet number 23.044-14-5 file 3308/2020 with plot number 06706 emphasized that Idajane’s land was 1,340 square meters.

Based on measurements, detailed data on the Idajane land was obtained, namely the width of the land on the south side was 20.79 meters, the width of the land on the north side was 26.12 meters, the length of the land on the west side was 88.76 meters, and the length of the land on the east side was 87.44 meters.

These details are based on the size of Idajane’s land, namely 1,340 square meters based on the situation drawing/GS 3450 of 1992 dated 5 May 1992.

It turns out, based on re-measurements by the Denpasar City BPN at the request of the Bali Regional Police on Wednesday, August 30 2023 based on the 2020 legal certificate, there was a shortage of the Idajane reporter’s land plot of 144 square meters.

From PBT (Land Plot Map) number 162 which was signed on Monday, March 2 2020 by the Denpasar City BPN official, I Gde Wita Arsana, S.SIT.A, the suspicion of land grabbing emerged.

Based on these findings, a re-measurement by BPN at the request of the Bali Regional Police was carried out on Wednesday, August 30 2023.

In fact, re-measurements were carried out according to the physical conditions in the field and the appointment of stakes by the boss of Grand Bumi Mas, Franky Indra Gumi, which was reported to the Bali Police with evidence from the LP/B/359/VII/2023/SPKT/POLDA BALI report dated June 7 2023.

Based on PBT number 162 which was signed Monday, March 2 2020 by the Denpasar City BPN official, I Gde Wita Arsana, S.SIT.A, the land reported by Franky Indra Gumi has a certified land area of ​​2,136 square meters.

Based on the results of repeated measurements to determine the area of ​​each land, it was found that Grand Bumi Mas was built on a plot of land measuring 2,306.62 square meters or there was an excess area of ​​172 square meters.

However, recently, based on manual re-measurements by BPN Denpasar, it was stated that the Grand Bumi Mas land was in accordance with the certificate.

Where the Head of the Denpasar City Land Office, Yohanes Chrisostumus Fajar Nugroho Adi, ST., N.Sc issued an official letter bearing the head of the Ministry of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning/ National Land Agency Denpasar City Land Office, Bali Province number: IP.02.02/2916-51.71/ IX/2023 dated 26 September 2023 regarding the request for re-measurement of the 1991 LC object Padangsambian Kaja.

This letter is addressed to the Director of General Criminal Investigation of the National Police of the Republic of Indonesia Bali Region cq.

Head of Sub-Directorate II, Ditreskrimum, Bali Police. In the letter, Yohanes Chrisostumus Fajar Nugroho Adi explained the reasons behind the re-measurement that had previously been carried out with the result that the reported area of ​​Franky Indra Gumi’s land was over 172 square meters.

The reason is that the re-measurement of the 1991 LC object Padangsambian Kaja was carried out following up on letter number B/993/VIII/RES.1.2/2023/Ditreskrimum dated 22 August 2023 regarding requests for re-measurement of the 1991 LC object Padangsambian Kaja.

Where the first measurement on August 30 2023 turns out that supporting data is still needed regarding land ownership boundaries in 1 block, then BPN Denpasar will carry out additional measurements and data collection on ownership on Friday, September 29 2023 at 09.00 WITA, at Jalan Gatot Subroto Barat. ***