Poppodium Metropool has organized a special concert evening for the 50th anniversary of Pop-Eye. This will happen on Thursday, November 2, exactly the day of the half-centenary. With the Americana and Southern Rock music so beloved by Dollekamp.

In addition to two bands that have this genre in their repertoire, there will also be a performance by a composite formation, including musicians from this region who, as regular customers, always score their own records at Pop-Eye. “Fantastic and a great honor that Metropool is organizing this for me.”