The figure of artist and film actor, Prilly Latuconsina is known for living an affluent life. Having owned a football club also identified him with a relatively stable economic situation.

However, he admits that he does not have a large collection of branded bags.

The actor in the film Ku Kira Kau Rumah even revealed that he is someone who has to work hard to earn money. Because of this, he admitted that it was a shame to have to spend too much money just to be able to participate in social gatherings for luxury goods such as bags and diamonds.

He emphasized that he never participated in luxury bag social gatherings. “I never take part in social gatherings for luxury bags, diamonds and other things,” said Prilly.

He also admitted that he was classified as an independent person who had to make ends meet.

“It’s a shame, it’s difficult to search, right? I’m looking for it myself from morning to morning,” he continued.

Prilly even admitted that he doesn’t have a collection of luxury items.

Maybe, he admitted, he had some just for daily needs. “Even if you look at it, the colors are also neutral, so you can wear it every day. If you pay attention, the bag I use is the same,” admitted Prilly.

In fact, he admitted that he was modern, until the last year, he had not bought a luxury bag.

“There are also offers in the dgroup, but I didn’t buy any, there weren’t any good colors either,” continued Prilly.

Prilly explained the meaning of collecting, if someone has the same brand and then buys all the colors.

“I also have some just for everyday use, but I have it,” he explained.