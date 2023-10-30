Suara.com – PSMS Medan management has no problem with the fine of IDR 12.5 million from the PSSI Disciplinary Commission (Komdis) regarding the presence of supporters when PSMS played an away match against PSPS Riau in the continuation of the League 2 competition at the Kaharuddin Nasution Stadium, Pekanbaru, Riau, Sunday (15/10) Yesterday.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of PT Kinantan Medan Indonesia (KMI), Andry Mahyar Matondang, said that PSMS management did not blame the supporters even though they had to receive a fine.

He even considered coming to PSMS’s away match as an extraordinary thing, a form of supporter’s love for the team they support.

“PSMS Medan management has no problem with the fine and we do not blame the supporters. What the supporters did when they came to the away match was an extraordinary thing, especially for the management because it showed love,” he said as quoted by Antara, Monday (30/10 ).

According to him, PSMS management also does not blame any supporters club because apart from supporters, the match when PSMS visited PSPS headquarters was also allegedly attended by individuals who support the Ayam Kinantan team – PSMS Medan’s nickname.

“Regarding the incident in Pekanbaru, we can’t blame anyone because there were not only certain groups of supporters present there, but also general spectators who came from Medan. This also didn’t only happen to PSMS Medan, but happened to many other clubs. ,” said Andry Mahyar.

Before this season’s League 2 started, as is known, PSMS management sent a letter of review to PSSI so that the ban on visiting team supporters coming to the stadium was cancelled, but PSSI did not budge.

“Regarding this matter, at the beginning we protested to PT Liga and PSSI. But because PT Liga considers this to be a part that must be fulfilled, we respect it. So that’s enough, stop the polemic regarding this matter, because the supporters and PSMS are one unit. which cannot be separated,” said the man who once served as manager of PSMS Medan.

Andry hopes that all stakeholders in PSMS can unite without blaming each other. He asked all parties not to share opinions with the public that were not good in nature.

“We are sure that friends who love PSMS Medan will give their best even though they come during an away match. Surely they already know how to do the best for PSMS,” he said.