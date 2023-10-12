Lesti Kejora’s decision to maintain her household earned this woman a lot of praise. As is known, she had experienced domestic violence from her husband, Rizky Billar.

This also made Lesti Kejora labeled a strong woman because she was still willing to forgive her husband’s mistakes. Interestingly, this dangdut singer actually seems uncomfortable with that nickname.

The reason is, Lesti Kejora admits that there are still many other women who have experienced more serious problems than her.

“Women out there have had many trials or disasters and maybe they are even wiser in responding to these trials,” said Lesti at an event.

Also read: Accused of living in poverty because of Pinjol, Bedu gives a scathing answer: Take him down at once

The mother of one child also said that each person has their own test. It’s just that in her own case, Lesti chose not to give up on her problem.

“I don’t think we can judge people, ‘Oh, he’s really strong, I’m sorry he’s had so many tests’, because actually it’s the same, because each person has been given their own test, it’s up to us how we face the test, whether it’s good or not. not that,” he said.

However, the singer of Once in a Lifetime admits that he often feels fed up with his condition. However, he realized that this was actually normal as an ordinary human being.

“I’m also at a point sometimes, sometimes I’m tired, why am I like that, it’s normal for all humans to be like that,” concluded Lesti Kejora.

Also read: There’s no peace yet, this is Nikita Mirzani’s sister’s annoying message to Lolly: Don’t complain…