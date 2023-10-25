Third day of the Youth League for the Biancocelesti, engaged in the second consecutive away game against the Dutch, currently first in the group

October 25 – 1.55pm – ROTTERDAM

90’+4 – The match ends here, with the referee not allowing the Biancocelesti to take a corner. Lazio still takes home an important point against the strongest team in the group.

90′ – Four minutes of injury time allowed.

88′ – Yellow also for Giersthove.

87′ – LAZIO DRAWS!! Free kick from Marini, Dutu with a header then Bordon with a split! Everything reopens in Rotterdam!

86′ – Feyenoord nervous: Zechiel booked.

84′ – Van Persie changes: Candelaria out and Plug in.

83′ – Feyenoord in dieci. El Harmouz was disastrous as he also knocked out Sana Fernandes and received his second yellow card in four minutes, leaving his team outnumbered.

79′ – El Harmouz is also booked.

78′ – Ruggeri saves everything after an imprecise exit from Renzetti.

76′ – Sanderra changes again: Zazza out, Bedini in.

72′ – LAZIO GOAL! Action built on the right wing: Dutu exchanges with Serra, the number 17 crosses for Napolitano who heads well and shortens the distance.

65′ – Sensational save by Renzetti on a curling shot by Van Der Heijden: the ball, directed under the seven, ends up in a corner thanks to the deflection of the class of 2006.

61′ – Fuori Sliti, dentro Van Der Heijden.

59′ – Double substitution for Sanderra: Yordanov and Milani out, Serra and Marini in.

55′ – Feyenoord double their lead. Cross from the left, Slory controls it very well from the edge of the penalty area then shoots towards the post: Renzetti can’t do anything.

46′ – The second half begins with a change: Sulejmani in, D’Agostini out.

45’+2 – The first half ends.

45′ – Two minutes of injury time.

44′ – Zazza saves everything on a conclusion from Sliti: decisive header deflection.

40′ – Feyenoord goal. Nothing to do this time for Lazio: perfect header from a corner for the Dutch lead.

37′ – Corner by Sana Fernandes, head by Bordon: the goalkeeper rejects, then Lazio again with a cross from the number 7 to the head this time of Dutu who comes close to taking the lead.

32′ – Sanderra is also booked, the Biancoceleste bench is furious, the referee risks losing the match.

31′ – Warning for Napolitano.

30′ – RENZETTI!! The Biancoceleste goalkeeper did a great job saving Redmond and keeping Lazio in the game.

29′ – Renzetti saved Feyenoord’s shot, but then Dutu also saved the rebound. Penalty for the Dutch and warning to Ruggeri for protests.

26′ – Hard foul by El Harmouz on Sana Fernandes: there would be a yellow card, the referee only whistles the free kick.

23′ – Feynoord still dangerous in Renzetti’s area, ball high over the crossbar.

19′ – Zechiel tries, ball wide.

17′ – Yordanov tries, primed very well by D’Agostini. The number 14 reaches inside the penalty area and shoots, earning a corner kick.

14′ – Nothing to do for Nazzaro: the number 30 is forced to change, Napolitano enters.

13′ – Nazzaro remains on the ground due to a problem with his left knee. Napolitano had already been warming up for a few minutes.

6′ – Feyenoord risks a lot: very strong pressure from Yordanov on Ka, the goalkeeper saves himself in the end and restarts his team.

3′ – Good save by Renzetti on Slory’s conclusion.

Everything is ready in Varkenoord, home of the Feyenoord Academy, for the third matchday of Youth League. Biancocelesti called to try the feat against the Dutch selection, so far with full points in the group. Only one point in two days for the team Sander, interviewed before the match, due to Fersini’s defeat against Atletico and the last-second equalizer against Celtic in Glasgow. As always, Cittaceleste will follow the match for you with a live written report of the match directly from Rotterdam.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Lazio world without missing any updates, stay connected to Cittaceleste to discover all the day’s news on the Biancocelesti in the league and in Europe.

October 25, 2023 (modified October 25, 2023 | 3:59 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED