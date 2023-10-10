El Matador has returned to El Hormiguero and, without a doubt, has left his mark. Tell Pablo Motos, who has discovered what it’s like to suffer one of his strangulations. The fighter Ilia Topuria has visited the set to talk about how his rise to the elite of Mixed Martial Arts is going. In fact, he will attempt his next assault on the championship belt in a fight on January 20.

The guest has spoken about his mental preparation, ensuring that he is not governed by motivation. The key for him is different: “I’m afraid of not being able to see my best version.” Here he has also shown that faith is important to him: “I have prepared my body and my mind to be the master of my destiny.” Additionally, he has raised eyebrows by talking about his strict training and demanding work, which he has described as “living in hell.”

Pablo, very interested in his sport, has even dared to try one of his chokes. “Make me a mataleón,” he asked him, and the fighter granted his wish. He did it so genuinely that the presenter had to pat him on the arm several times to get him to let go. “My head almost exploded,” he said.

Bombshell: “In 2024 you will see me fight in Spain”

The interview ended with Ilia giving an exclusive, a bombshell for UFC lovers: “It will arrive in Spain in 2024.” “I always believed and that is why it is a fact that in 2024 all Spaniards will see me fight in front of them,” he assured. Don’t miss the full interview in the video!

A visit like this deserves a tribute and Marron has taken care of that. Playing with light, shadows and perspectives, he has created a true work of visual art.

Ilia was even moved when she saw the spectacular result. Awesome!