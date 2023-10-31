El Hormiguero has started its week in style with a guest who has already been on the program numerous times: Ricardo Darín. The actor has returned to Spain with a work on which he has been working for ten years and whose text was written more than fifty years ago: Scenes of married life.

This play can be considered a comedy of mourning, depending on how you interpret what is presented on stage. “It touches fibers that are very personal,” the actor stressed. Apart from making you laugh, it will make you rethink your life as a couple.

Ricardo Darín has confessed that he is a very unresentful person; in fact, the presenter has joked with him by telling him that his wife has to remind him who he has been angry with. Furthermore, the actor has spoken about the importance of giving each other space as a couple: “Just because we are going to spend our lives with someone does not mean that we have to harass them.”

Ricardo is a well-known actor internationally, so Pablo Motos has taken the opportunity to ask him how he handles fame. The Argentine has assured that his popularity has not caused any inconvenience in his life and has recalled a curious anecdote with Maradona: The footballer asked him for an autograph for his mother!

Darín has also told us about another peculiar encounter with one of the greats of football. When he was desperate in the middle of the street waiting for a taxi to pick him up to take him to a hotel… Messi appeared and saved him!

Ricardo Darín has returned to give us great moments during his visit to El Hormiguero: phrases that make us reflect, laughter and a great sense of humor. Play the video above and relive the entire interview!