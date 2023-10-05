loading…

Lithuania is a country in the Baltic region. Photo/US Department of State

JAKARTA – The religion of Lithuanian citizens and its percentage is an interesting discussion to review. It is recorded that there are a number of different beliefs held by the population of this country.

Lithuania is a country in the Baltic region, Europe. They share land borders with Latvia to the north, Belarus to the east and south, Poland to the south, and Russia to the southwest.

Quoting the US Department of State page, Thursday (5/10/2023), Lithuania’s population is estimated to reach 2.7 million people by mid-2022. From this figure, the population adheres to several different religions. The following is a list that you can find out.

Religion of Lithuanian Citizens

1. Catholic

Lithuania does not have an official state religion. Therefore, citizens are free to choose beliefs according to their wishes.

Under these conditions, Catholicism became the religion of the majority of Lithuanian citizens. Based on the population census conducted in 2021, around 74% of Lithuanian citizens claim to adhere to the Catholic religion.

When compared with the distribution of adherents of other religions or beliefs in Lithuania, the number of Catholic adherents is much greater, so they are considered the majority.

2. Orthodox Christianity

Next there are Orthodox Christians. For European countries, the distribution of followers of this religion is quite common, including Lithuania.

Although the numbers are not known, these Orthodox Christians belong to a religious group whose number of adherents is less than 5%.

3. Other Religions

Apart from Catholicism and Orthodox Christianity, there are a number of other faiths that Lithuanian citizens choose. However, the number may be considered small and a minority.

These include traditional religions, Lutheranism, Judaism, and Islam.

4. Not Bound by Religion

Apart from the list of beliefs chosen by Lithuanian citizens, it turns out there are also some others who claim not to be tied to any religion. It cannot be said that they are atheists or do not believe in God, they just choose not to join certain teachings.

Unmitigated, the figure itself is also quite large. It is recorded that around 6% of Lithuanian citizens choose not to be tied to religion.

This is an overview of the religion of Lithuanian citizens and the percentage that can be known.

(ian)