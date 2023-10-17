Forget about space problems with the 256 GB SanDisk microSDXC.

This microSD card is officially licensed by Nintendo

If you usually buy games in digital format for Nintendo Switch and want expand console storage capacity, but a 512 GB microSD seems too much for you, then you may be interested in the 256 GB SanDisk microSDXC. This card is 100 % compatible and has been designed, according to SanDisk, to provide trusted storage. Well, now you can get said microSD card at a knockdown price.

This microSDXC card, which is officially licensed by Nintendo, allows you to save more games, screenshots and videos on your console compared to the internal memory. Keep in mind that the Nintendo Switch OLED only has 64 GB of storage, while the other models only have 32 GB. Well, you can solve the storage problem with this microSD that is available for only 24.90 euros on Amazon. Is a very tempting price for a card that is a bestseller. Regarding the latter, it has more than 288,000 reviews. Almost nothing!

We could say that the 256 GB SanDisk microSD is one of the cards with the best quality-price ratio that you can buy for your Nintendo Switch. Not only is it very reliable, it also offers a transfer speed of up to 100 MB/s, so games load quickly. As for the writing speed, it can reach 90 MB/s. Ok, it is not the fastest card, but you have to keep in mind that it only costs 24.90 euros. Furthermore, these transfer rates are more than enough when we talk about the Nintendo console.

There are games for Nintendo Switch that are very heavy, for example, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition, hence it is essential to have a microSD of 256 GB or more if you buy games in digital format. Luckily, microSDs are not expensive, as long as you are not looking for one that is very fast. In addition, there are often very interesting offers. In fact, with a little patience you can find real bargains.

In short, don’t miss this opportunity and get the 256 GB SanDisk microSDXC for Nintendo Switch for only 24.90 euros, you will not regret. Now, remember that this is a limited time offer, so can end at any time.

