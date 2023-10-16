Suara.com – Pilotz vocalist Matheo In Rio officially introduced his metal band Engage In Vengeance. The announcement was made simultaneously with the release of Engage In Vengeance’s first mini album (EP), Rising Beyond The Eclipse in the Kebon Sirih area, Jakarta, recently.

Matheo In Rio formed Engage In Vengeance in 2019. At that time, Matheo invited the drummer, Gilang Ardhan, to highlight their other side as rock music fans through the band.

“This is a form of fun for us to create our alter ego,” said Matheo In Rio.

On the way, they met the guitarist, Evan Ramadhani. He was interested in joining Engage In Vengeance because it had a different musical color.

“The music is so cool. I just didn’t know it was metalcore at that time,” said Evan Ramadhani.

There are five songs on Engage In Vengeance’s first EP, namely “Guilty”, “Unsainted”, “Uncertainty”, “The Fight” and “Redemption”. All of them speak English and discuss life motivation.

“We invite listeners to face the past, uncover all the inner turmoil they feel and be reborn as winners,” added Matheo In Rio.

Assisted by big names such as Ade Himernio from NOXA to Iwan Hoediarto from Saint Loco, Engage In Vengeance hopes that their first mini album will find a place on the playlist of metal music fans.

“Hopefully it can be accepted and provide something fresh in the music industry in general, and in the metalcore genre in Indonesia and the world in particular,” said Engage In Vengeance bassist, Liya Amelia, who is the only female member of the band.

As of today, Engage In Vengeance’s first EP can be heard on various digital music platforms.