These days we are receiving a lot of updates on Marvel Studios’ upcoming projects and upcoming releases, especially in light of the agreement reached between the WGA and AMPTP, which allows writers to get back to work. Now we get new details about the long-awaited Marvel Studios animated series, Spider-Man: Freshman Year; revealing which actors will voice the characters, a new synopsis of the series and an official release date on Disney plus!

The information was first published on thecosmiccircus.com, who have also reported on news of other Marvel Studios projects such as: Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart.

The new synopsis reads like this:

Marvel Studios presents Spider-Man: Freshman Year in which Peter Parker’s life, as he prepares for his high school orientation, is forever changed by events that send him on a journey like never before. In the first episode we discover that the new era of Spider-Man begins here!

The cast

Additionally, the official main voice cast for Spider-Man: Freshman Year has been revealed to include Hudson Thames as Peter Parker, Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song as Nico Minoru, Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius, Kari Wahlgren as Aunt May , and Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn.

Release date

Finally, Spider-Man: Freshman Year has an official release date, as the series will launch on Disney+ on November 2, 2024.

Since Kevin Feige announced the series at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, fans have been wondering if the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s current Spider-Man, Tom Holland, would lend his voice to play teenager Peter Parker.

While this news may anger those who were hoping it would be confirmed that Tom Holland would voice this animated version of Spider-Man, they will be happy to know that Daredevil actor Charlie Cox will also be reprising his role as Daredevil and lending his voice to Matt. Murdock in the series.

Spider-Man: Freshman is the twenty-fifth television series and the third animated series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first season will premiere on November 2, 2024, and it has already been confirmed that a sequel series, Spider-Man: Sophomore Year, is in development.

