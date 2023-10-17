The Colombian, who remained in Appiano Gentile to improve his athletic condition, has had a flare-up of inflammation in his left Achilles tendon: his condition will be re-evaluated next week

While Simone Inzaghi begins to embrace the first players returning from commitments with their respective national teams, he has to deal with an unpleasant relapse. It is Juan Cuadrado, who was spared by Colombia precisely to allow him to improve his athletic condition after having overcome his physical problems. Unfortunately for Inter, however, the former Juventus winger suffered a relapse and has already started a rehabilitation program with the staff to recover from the flare-up of the inflammation in his left Achilles tendon.

Recovery times

Cuadrado’s conditions will be re-evaluated next week and this obviously means that the Colombian will not be available to Inzaghi for Torino-Inter on Saturday at 6pm. Furthermore, his withdrawal for Inter-Salzburg in the Champions League is also very likely, a less than a last-minute recovery before Tuesday. For the next two matches, the Nerazzurri right wing will therefore be the pitch for Denzel Dumfries and possibly Matteo Darmian. Cuadrado has only played 97 minutes this season so far, spread over four games.