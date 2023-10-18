loading…

China refuses to interact militarily with the United States, and uses escalation to advance its interests. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – Since former Speaker of the United States (US) House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last year, China has been cold to the US and refused to re-establish military lines of communication.

When US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing in June, China again rejected any efforts to increase military interactions.

Despite rising tensions, Chinese President Xi Jinping refused to allow the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to make contact with its US counterpart. There is a pattern of reluctance from China to “pick up the phone” on the US, even though communication between the two is urgently needed.

China’s attitude looks like a child sulking, but Xi Jinping believes this is the right approach. Unfortunately, the viewpoints of China and the US, which have conflicting goals, have influenced the crisis management and prevention strategies of both countries.

Interestingly, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ideology never views itself as an agent of coercion, but as a victim. This is why they constantly criticize the other side for oppression, unilateralism, and hegemony.

China also never uses the term “deterrence”, but rather words such as “resolutely oppose”, “fight” and “resolutely safeguard national interests”.

The concept of “struggle” has long existed in CCP doctrine, but Xi Jinping has taken it to a new level. The CCP’s language has no direct analogy with “coercion,” but the party views “struggle” as something normative in a relationship that has inherent structural tensions. In fact, “struggle” is “coercion with Chinese characteristics!”

Interestingly, China’s diplomatic statecraft can even continue to engage in coercive behavior that not only fails to achieve its goals, but also damages its image. China’s framework may even posit that deterrence will fail and adversaries will continue undesirable behavior due to structural contradictions.

However, this is where the call for a prolonged struggle must be implemented. China is resilient, and will win in the end, despite short-term setbacks, is the thought that is always on Beijing’s mind.