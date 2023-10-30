loading…

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel would not agree to a ceasefire. Photo/Times of Malta

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister (PM) Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel would not agree to a ceasefire. He then referred to the position of the United States (US) after the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941 and the September 11 attacks in 2001.

“I want to clarify Israel’s position regarding the ceasefire. Just as the United States did not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, or after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. “Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas after the horrific attack on October 7,” he said.

“Calls for a ceasefire or calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, surrender to terrorists, surrender to barbarism, that will not happen,” he added as quoted by CNN, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

Netanyahu said although the Bible says there is a time for peace, he said: “This is a time for war.”

When asked if he had considered stepping down, Netanyahu said the only thing he would step down from was Hamas.

“We will put them in the dustbin of history. That’s my goal. That is my responsibility,” he stressed.

Netanyahu also rejected suggestions that Israel was applying collective punishment to Palestinians in its efforts to attack Hamas, saying the group was preventing civilians from moving to a safe zone in southern Gaza.

“Hamas prevents them from leaving, and keeps them in the conflict area. So I think you should direct your questions to Hamas,” Netanyahu told a reporter at a news conference.

Netanyahu said Israel had tried to prevent civilian casualties by calling on civilians in Gaza to move to a safe zone in the south and providing humanitarian support.

“We must do everything we can to minimize civilian casualties, but we cannot give up on this fight,” Netanyahu said, saying the future of his country and other civilized nations depended on this.

(ian)