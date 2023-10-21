Suara.com – Siti Badriah recently experienced a quite unpleasant incident. Krisjiana Baharudin’s wife was refused to appear at the 24th anniversary of Rokan Hulu Regency, Riau on Saturday (14/10/2023).

A community organization called the Seribu Suluk Country Concern Community Movement (GMP-NSS) rejected Siti Badriah’s performance on the grounds that the singer was too sexy and did not suit Malay culture and customs.

This was later confirmed by the woman who is known as Sibad. Sibad admitted that this was the first time he had received such treatment.

“Thank God, this is the first time (being rejected for a gig) but it’s a challenge in itself,” said Siti Badriah when met in the Senayan area, Central Jakarta, Thursday (19/10/2023).

Not disappointed, Sibad responded wisely to the rejection. According to him, this is normal because everyone has their own choices.

Sibad also said that he was the one who had to adapt his appearance to the culture where he was performing.

“Everyone is different, some like it, some don’t. We can’t think that people will like all of us,” said Siti Badriah.

“As a singer, I have to follow the rules in the city, like I can’t wear sexy clothes or I can’t rock,” he continued.

However, even though she was rejected, the mother of one child continued to appear on stage at the birthday event. Even the audience was enthusiastic and entertained by Sibad’s performance.

The Lagi Syantik singer was also grateful that he could complete his responsibilities well and that the event could run smoothly.

“Yes, thank God, I have completed my responsibilities there to sing. Yes, it turns out that I sing there, everyone loves me, everyone comes, everyone has fun with me,” he said.