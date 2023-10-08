It ends 2-1 for the Lazio team who rise to seventh place, Di Francesco’s young players being decisive. The Venetians wake up late

From our correspondent Giulio Saetta

8 October – Frosinone

Frosinone beats Verona 2-1 thanks to its South American gems Reinier and Soulé. The market strategy of the Ciociari who have chosen to focus on young people looking for a relaunch is paying off. No team boasts more players born in the 2000s with at least one goal scored in this championship than Frosinone: three (Soulé, Reinier and Monterisi), like Napoli (Kvatarskhelia, Raspadori and Gaetano). Also thanks to coach Di Francesco, who had been hastily sacked at Verona two years ago, for having had the courage to introduce them gradually, without the worry of immediate performance. The ranking continues to smile on Frosinone who rises to 12 points, catching Monza and Lecce in seventh position.

the choices

—

Di Francesco does not line up like a mirror and continues with the four-man defence, in which it is Monterisi’s turn to replace the injured Romagnoli. Behind the double play Barrenechea-Mazzitelli, the trident of three-quarters in which the Brazilian born in 2001 Reinier makes his debut in the center alongside Soulé on the right and Garritano on the left; Cheddira takes his place again at the center of the attack. Baroni, on the other hand, renounces the fighting center forward Bonazzoli to advance Suslov, thus proposing an unprecedented trident with Ngonge on the right and Saponara on the left.

debut with a bang

—

It is still very hot in Frosinone and the pace is low, which, added to the tactically very close attitude of the two teams, is not good for the spectacular nature of the match. Matias Soulé, Juve’s young talent, takes care of warming up Stirpe’s thirteen thousand with two close bursts. In the 32nd minute classic acceleration with a movement to center from the right to find space with the left foot, which however ends up high. After a turn of the clock he tries again but instead of widening he penetrates directly into the area with a serpentine and from a good position takes the post: it is the third full wood hit by the Argentine in the championship. At the end of the first half, Verona had an opportunity with a header from Folorunsho following a corner. In the first minute of injury time, Frosinone took the lead with Reinier who slotted the ball into the center of the area, kicked to the post by Cheddira, which was put in by another good play from Soulé. The Stirpe rejoices as does Di Francesco who has placed his trust in the former Real Madrid player: “In order to evaluate the boys who have talent and quality it is right to put them on the field”, the Pescara coach said yesterday in a conference.

Soulé show

—

Verona were very close to equalizing at the 8th minute of the second half with an excellent cross from the left by Saponara which crossed the area for the head of Terracciano who entered on the right, the ball coming out of nowhere at the long post. Now the game is open, Reinier again protagonist in the 12th minute to close a good triangle with Cheddira, whose left-footed shot from the edge goes just wide. Then in the 16th minute another post from Soulé, fed by Reinier, but in the 21st minute the Argentinian born in 2003 made no mistake with his header on a cross from Marchizza from the left, fed by a backheel from Garritano, and made it 2-0. Soulé was unlucky with his feet but lethal with his head, his second goal in the league with this fundamental goal. His first goal in Serie A for Juventus against Sampdoria was also a header. Di Francesco puts the game on ice after half an hour, switching to a three-man defense with the entry of Romagnoli in place of Reinier and forming a five-man midfield hinge. The result is to grant more field to Verona who, however, are forced to find the conclusion from outside due to the lack of space. In the 4th minute of injury time, substitute Djuric narrows the gap with his header from Tchatchoua’s cross from the right, the only small consolation for Baroni who hadn’t found a goal in four games. The three points, however, have been missing for Hellas for six games. And now we also need to start watching our backs.

October 8, 2023 (modified October 8, 2023 | 5:25 pm)

