The Rossoneri midfielder unleashed by the Dutch withdrawal: big goals for the Devil’s season: “The next matches will be difficult but I’m confident”

“Yes, this Milan can win the Scudetto and the Champions League.” Tijani Reijnders is full of energy since the Netherlands retreat (where with his national team he beat Greece last night in a decisive match for qualification for Euro 2024). There is enthusiasm at Milan and the ranking justifies this climate. A few days before the match against Juventus (Sunday at 8.45pm at San Siro) the former Az midfielder tries to make the Devil’s fans dream with his words: “The next matches will be very complicated, but I’m confident. Meanwhile, from now on, our minds will be focused only on Juventus. We want to win the scudetto and the Champions League, we have the qualities needed to reach these goals.”

on the national team

And the 1-5 in the derby? Forgotten, according to Reijnders: “Inter are a strong team, difficult to face, but we reacted well and now we are at the top of the league table.” So instead on the Netherlands’ situation in the race for Germany 2024: “It was a fundamental match, Greece defended well, but in the end we brought home the 3 points, this is the only thing that matters. We want to go to the European Championship “.