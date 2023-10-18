Suara.com – Regarding the regulation, regional heads ask for permission from the president if the list of presidential and vice presidential candidates then becomes a new polemic.

The reason is that this rule emerged after a trial regarding the minimum age limit for presidential and vice-presidential candidates was decided, and contains points related to this matter.

Basically, the minimum age limit for presidential and vice presidential candidates remains 40 years. However, this is excluded for people who have held positions obtained through general elections, or regional heads who have served or are currently serving.

Overview of Applicable Rules

The above is stated in Article 171 Paragraphs 1 and 4 of Law Number 7 of 2017.

Article 171 Paragraph 1 of Law Number 7 of 2017 itself states that a person who is currently serving as governor, deputy governor, regent, deputy regent, mayor, deputy mayor will be nominated by a political party or a combination of political parties participating in the election as a presidential candidate or candidate The vice president must ask the president for permission.

The permission request letter that has been approved must then be included in the presidential and vice presidential candidate’s requirements documents, and given to the KPU at the time of registration in accordance with the relevant article.

This letter is one of the requirements that must be included when someone is in a related position.

Granting Partial Requests for Material Review of Law Number 7 of 2017 concerning Elections

This explanation is related to the granting of some of the requests for material review carried out in Law Number 7 of 2017 concerning Elections. The law states that the minimum age for presidential and vice presidential candidates is 40 years.

However, in the latest conditions there are additions explained. That someone can be nominated as a presidential or vice presidential candidate without meeting the age requirements.

As long as they have occupied or are currently occupying or have held public office elected through general elections. What does it mean?

That regional heads under 40 years of age can be nominated by political parties or combinations of political parties. He can also take part in the presidential and vice presidential election contest which will be held in the near future.

Public Assumptions Gone Wild

Since the time this lawsuit was filed, public assumptions have led to one name, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who currently serves as Mayor of Solo.

It was then widely reported that his name would be proposed by presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto. However, it was hampered by Gibran’s minimum age requirement.

Gibran’s figure became even more cornered when the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court agreed that the minimum age limit for presidential and vice-presidential candidates would remain 40 years or if they had previously held public office as regional heads. The reason is that the current Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court, Anwar Usman, is Gibran’s own uncle.

This makes the public suspicious of political interests in the Constitutional Court’s decision. Moreover, Gibran (Jokowi’s son) and Bobby Nasution (son-in-law) are also serving as regional heads. A smooth road and red carpet is open for them if they want to run for president and vice president.

Does this mean a green light for the Mayor of Solo to accept Prabowo Subianto’s proposal? Or will there be another figure who will also emerge to the surface?

That was a glimpse of the rules for regional heads asking for permission from the president when registering presidential and vice presidential candidates.

Contributor: I Made Rendika Ardian