Suara.com – The regulations regarding tobacco products are deemed to need to be reviewed. Especially in the Draft Government Regulations (RPP) as implementing regulations for the Health Law.

The reason is, the meaning of this regulation still contains many prohibitions on tobacco products. This meaning is very contrary to the legal umbrella and the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK).

“There are two issues that are in question. First, does the Health Law equate tobacco products with narcotics and psychotropic substances? Second, is the regulation of tobacco products in the Health Law and its derivatives a form of prohibition or do we actually interpret it as security?” said the Director of Drafting Legislative Regulations at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, Cahyani Suryandari in a discussion, quoted on Friday (13/10/2023).

Cahyani explained that the question had actually been answered, namely that tobacco products are legal products and are different from narcotics and psychotropic substances.

The legality of tobacco products has been firmly stated in six Constitutional Court decisions. Apart from that, the article that equated tobacco products with narcotics and psychotropic substances which had appeared when the Health Law was still in draft form was removed during discussion in the DPR.

“Then, for the second question. Does the regulation on tobacco products in the Health RPP mean a prohibition or regulation? Well, this is because the two have different meanings. Meanwhile, in its legal basis, namely the Health Law, in article 152 it clearly states that the rules for safeguarding addictive substances “Tobacco products are in PP form, so they should be in the form of regulations, not prohibitions,” he added.

Cahyani said, from the Constitutional Court’s decision, cigarettes are not illegal goods so they are not prohibited from being advertised even with certain conditions.

Therefore, as a form of regulation and security, if we refer to the current regulations, cigarette advertising is permitted, starting from 10 pm to 5 am.

Then, don’t show scenes of people smoking, don’t show the shape of the cigarette, etc.

“But, yes, cigarettes have never been placed as a product that is prohibited from being published, there is no prohibition on buying and selling, so cigarettes are legal goods. I see that the Constitutional Court’s decision is to protect tobacco farmers and their products,” he said.

Apart from that, Cahyani added, actually the key to regulating tobacco products is education. Therefore, it is hoped that there will be a joint discussion in drafting this regulation.

“We sat down together to discuss the extent of the regulatory limits,” he concluded.