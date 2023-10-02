The song ‘Beetje Kwijt’ is about a situation in which you love someone, but where things don’t go smoothly together. “Almost everyone has experienced such a moment when you are not on the same page in a relationship or friendship and you feel a bit lost. I hope that people in a similar situation can recognize this and feel heard.” Renee sings the song together with keyboardist Menno. If, as the winner of the Overijssel preliminary round, she is delegated to the final of the Regional Song Contest in Utrecht, her big dream will come true.