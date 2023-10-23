Suara.com – Celebrity Regi Nazlah’s Instagram account suddenly disappeared after being accused of being the perpetrator of the abuse of Derry Fransakti’s wife, Afifah Riyad.

In fact, previously Regi Nazlah had uploaded an Instagram Story containing his gratitude because he had gotten a job.

“Thank God, I have work. I’m busy doing my work. Thank God, thank God,” said Regi Nazlah on Monday (23/10/2023).

According to Regi Nazlah, he is a lucky person because not everyone finds work easily.

“Many people have difficulty finding work, but I am one of the lucky people. O Allah, give me blessings in my life,” he said.

Apart from uploading these words, Regi Nazlah also posted a selfie photo.

Regi Nazlah’s Instagram account is missing (Instagram)

Since his name was suspected of being the perpetrator of the attack on Afifah Riyad, several of his posts were filled with angry comments from netizens.

“Sis, how can it be so inhumane to kick a caesarean scar? You’re afraid that if you give birth by caesarean, the wound won’t be able to be stitched up later, remember karma sis,” said @ms_***.

“I’m someone who never wants to comment on other people’s problems, but I swear it really hurts me. You might kick someone in the stomach after a cesarean birth. You’re crazy, I swear, I swear,” but @aquil*** rebuked him.

However, now Regi Nazlah’s Instagram account cannot be accessed because it is lost. On the other hand, many fake accounts have emerged in the name of Regi Nazlah, one of which is the @regi_nazlah account.

Then an account appeared with the name @reginazlahhhhh. On Instagram story, @reginazlahhhhh already guessed that his Instagram account would disappear. He then promised to reveal the CCTV video at the scene of the incident.

“I already thought that my account would be lost. I’ll back it up here for now. I’ll also upload the CCTV footage later, just wait,” wrote @reginazlahhhhh.

“Just look at the CCTV from this restaurant for yourself,” wrote Regi Nazlah in another post, while embedding a video link. However, after opening the link, it turns out it leads to an online shopping account.