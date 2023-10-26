loading…

The UN peacekeeping force, UNIFIL, patrols South Lebanon. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) of the Republic of Indonesia Lalu Muhammad Iqbal explained the news of an attack on the Indonesian Contingent Headquarters for UNIFIL in South Lebanon.

“We have communicated directly with the Indonesian contingent at UNIFIL to verify this information,” he explained in a press statement.

He acknowledged, “There has indeed been an increase in the intensity of mutual attacks between Israel and Hezbollah along the Lebanon-Israel border. However, there were no attacks directed directly at the Indonesian Contingent Headquarters.”

“All members of the Indonesian contingent are in safe condition,” he said.

He added, “There are 1200 members of the Indonesian Contingent serving in UNIFIL. Their area of ​​duty is in South Lebanon, along the Lebanon-Israel border.”

“The Indonesian contingent already has a contingency plan if security conditions worsen,” he concluded.

Read Also

(she)