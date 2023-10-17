Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a long-awaited state visit to China: the visit had been planned for some time (the occasion is the “Belt and Road Forum”, i.e. the annual meeting of the countries participating in the political project and trade of the Chinese “Silk Road”) but has taken on a particular significance due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

While the West has been quite vocal in its support for Israel (while calling for moderation in the military response), both Russia and China have lukewarmly condemned the massacre of Israeli civilians carried out by Hamas on October 7, and have limited themselves to calling instead generically the end of the violence. A few days ago the Russian ambassador to the UN even circulated a draft resolution in which Hamas is not even mentioned. This difference in reactions between the West on the one hand and Russia and China on the other shows how the distance, even in diplomatic terms, between the two sides is actually increasing.

For Vladimir Putin, who arrives in Beijing after almost two years of war in Ukraine, the new crisis between Israel and Hamas is above all a good diversion: Putin hopes that, with the West’s attention directed towards Israel, support for Ukraine will shrink. But if Russia is no longer considered a credible partner, for China the situation is a little more complex. China has good relations and great economic influence on Iran, and generally has some political weight throughout the Middle East, and for this reason some international leaders have called for it to take part in the effort to prevent the conflict between Israel and Hamas from escalating. extend further: for example, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did so.

China so far has not been particularly active on this front, and does not seem interested in forcing its profitable economic relations with Iran and Arab countries in favor of economic action in the complicated Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Putin’s visit to China is also a way to strengthen and celebrate the alliance between the two countries.

The last time Putin was in China, in early 2022, he and Chinese President Xi Jinping said there was a “boundless friendship” between their two countries. Less than a month later, the Russian army had invaded Ukraine. Putin’s new trip to China certainly sees relations between the two countries strengthened: relations between China and Russia are considered by all to be very solid. At the same time, the balance within the relationship has all shifted in China’s favor.

Just under two years of war and Western sanctions have made Russia extremely dependent on China in both economic and political terms. According to estimates made by Bloomberg, this year alone Chinese exports to Russia have increased by 57 percent. If in January 2022 the yuan, the Chinese currency, constituted 0.4 percent of currency exchanges on the Russian market (because the bulk of the business was done in dollars, euros or rubles), today it is worth almost half of the entire market .

Putin will be introduced at the Belt and Road Forum as the event’s guest of honor. According to Russian media, the visit will play an important role in the relationship between Russia and China, and will help create a new front against the West. Expectations on the possibility that positive initiatives for the war between Israel and Hamas could arise from the meeting between the two are low.