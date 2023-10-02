THE VOICE OF SUMEDANG-Actress Nikita Mirzani is currently in conflict with her eldest daughter, Laura Meizani or usually called Lolly. Because of this, Nikita Mirzani reportedly removed Lolly’s name from the list of heirs to her assets.

After the rumors spread, the widow with three children also reacted. Nikita confirmed that he had just updated his property documents. “Before I died, I wrote the will a long time ago. It’s just that now it’s being updated because there are other assets,” explained Nikita Mirzani.

While talking about inheritance, he also discussed procedures for dividing inheritance in Islam on the YouTube channel.

“Because if I’m not mistaken in Islam, women will follow their husbands. So men are more inclined. “So it has been updated there,” continued Nikita Mirzani. “Lintang will get it too, because Lintang is the youngest child.” namely the last sibling, I don’t know, I think I just love him.”

Also Read: Wanting to Present the Champion Title, Josep Gombau Reportedly Will Immediately Eject This Foreign Player from Persebaya Surabaya

Another reason revealed by Nikita Mirzani was that Lintang never looked for trouble. His personality is cool and calm, he is starting to make his own money and most importantly he can make his brother proud.

On this occasion, Nikita Mirzani hopes that God will give her a long life, at least until she is 60 years old or older. He wants to see his children get married and have the opportunity to hold his grandchildren.

Regarding the issue of removing Lolly’s name from the list of heirs due to emotion, Nikita Mirzani denied “There is no emotion. Like that. No regret. But in Islam, daughters must follow their husbands.”

When it was confirmed that Laura Meizani Nasseru Asry’s name had been removed from the heir system, Nikita Mirzani again answered, “You’ll see when I die. Just wait and see if I die,” he concluded.

Also read: Lolly Putri Nikita Mirzani is threatened with deportation from London as a result of this