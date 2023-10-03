loading…

A Russian military pilot fled to the United States Embassy in the United Arab Emirates because he did not want to take part in the war against Ukraine. Photo/REUTERS

DUBAI – A military pilot Russia who was on holiday with his family in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), went to “turn himself in” to the United States (US) Embassy.

The reason was that the pilot did not want to take part in Russia’s massive war against Ukraine.

Telegram channel Spy Dossier, which claims ties to Russian intelligence agencies, said that a pilot from a Russian national guard squadron, Rosgvardia, had applied for asylum at the American Embassy in the United Arab Emirates.

The escape of the pilot was also reported by the Ukrainian media.

“A new escape case of a Russian pilot has come to light today,” said the Spy Dossier post, which gave the soldier’s name as Senior Lieutenant Gavrichenko with the call sign “Gavr”.

No first name of the pilot was given in the report.

The post said that the pilot was with his family in Dubai at the end of September. “After enjoying the desert… decided to change his life radically. Instead of going to the airport, he chose his final destination, the American Embassy,” continued Spy Dossier, as reported by Newsweek, Tuesday (3/10/2023).

The American Embassy in the UAE is in its capital, Abu Dhabi. The US also has a consulate in Dubai.

“The Russian soldier appeared at the mission and stated that he refused to fight and expressed his readiness to cooperate,” added Spy Dossier.