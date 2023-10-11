loading…

Pro-Palestinian demonstration in Berlin, Germany. Photo/RT

BERLIN – A fight broke out at a school in Berlin, German , after a student refused his teacher’s request to remove the Palestinian flag. The incident comes amid the worst fighting in decades between Israel and the militant group Hamas.

The fight took place on Monday at the Ernst-Abbe school in the Neukolln district southeast of the German capital, which has a large Palestinian population. The fight was caught on video and shared widely on social media.

The video shows the student taking out a Palestinian flag from his backpack on the playground. He was immediately approached by his teacher, and a heated argument ensued.

At one point in the recording, the teacher is seen slapping his student in the face. The young man responded by kicking his teacher in the stomach, causing him to fall to the ground.

Police issued a statement saying that the fight started after the students refused to take down the Palestinian flag.

According to the statement, the teacher told officers he acted in self-defense because the youth head-butted him first.

The student’s headbutt was not visible in the video, and the student’s family also claimed that the teacher had committed violence first.

Local police are investigating the incident over claims of mutual bodily harm, while the German security agency responsible for dealing with politically motivated crimes is also investigating, as quoted by Russia Today, Wednesday (11/10/2023).