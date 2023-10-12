loading…

Refusing to call Hamas terrorists, the BBC reported this to the British Broadcasting Commission. Photo/Illustration/Sindonews

LONDON – Media English the BBC, was reported by four top lawyers to the country’s broadcasting commission, Ofcon, after refusing to label it Hamas as a terrorist. The BBC was accused of ignoring its principle of impartiality.

The BBC refused to label Hamas as terrorists in its coverage of the deadly attacks in Israel. In contrast, the BBC calls Hamas a militant group. This BBC policy drew strong reactions from politicians and the Jewish community. Most recently, they were complained to Ofcon by four top British lawyers.

Lord Wolfson KC, Lord Pannick KC, Lord Grabiner KC and Jeremy Brier KC accused the BBC of undoubtedly failing to demonstrate its impartiality by portraying Hamas in sympathetic terms as militants.

The four senior lawyers signed a letter asking Ofcom to carry out an investigation.

“On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a massive invasion of the State of Israel resulting in multiple massacres, rapes, and the kidnapping of more than a thousand Israeli citizens. There is nothing controversial about that. It is a fact,” they said in the letter shared in X.

“The BBC has fallen well below the standards stated in its Editorial Values ​​in reporting the invasion and its consequences,” continued the letter as quoted by the Daily Mail, Thursday (12/10/2023).

They added that Hamas is a terrorist organization banned in the UK is not a matter for debate or discussion.

“This is a matter of legal fact,” they stressed.

The lawyers accused the BBC of simplifying its depiction of Hamas. They signed the letter alongside Lord Polak, honorary president of Conservative Friends of Israel.