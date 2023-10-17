loading…

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Riyadh on October 15. Photo/REUTERS

RIYADH – United States (US) Minister of Foreign Affairs Antony Blinken was forced to wait all night to meet with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Blinken flew to the Saudi capital Riyadh at the weekend as he visited the Middle Eastern country’s capital to discuss the sharp escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Israel is carrying out around-the-clock bombing raids on the besieged Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.5 million people, in preparation for a ground invasion that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed will crush the Hamas movement.

Israel’s brutal action was in retaliation for the attack launched on October 7 by Hamas fighters and other groups that surprised the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Zionist intelligence agencies.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA said on Monday (16/10/2023) that the death toll in Gaza had reached 2,808 people, including 936 women and 853 children, two-thirds of the total fatalities.

The IDF updated its casualty count to 291 soldiers, with another 199 taken prisoner in Gaza. Hamas said the number of hostages was between 200-250 people.

Some 1,100 Israeli civilians were also killed in guerrilla attacks and shelling of settlements.

American media reported the US Secretary of State expected his meeting with the Saudi heir to the throne, who also serves as prime minister for his father King Salman, to be held on Saturday evening. But the US secretary of state was forced to wait until morning before receiving it.

When asked by reporters how it went back to his hotel, Blinken simply answered that, “It was very productive.”