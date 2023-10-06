Denny Caknan’s love story with Bella Bonita has attracted public attention. The news of their marriage shocked fans.

The reason is, so far Denny Caknan has often been associated with Happy Asmara. The story of the two has even made fans excited.

In a conversation on the HAS Creative podcast, Denny Caknan said that it was his past romantic experiences that made him decide to keep his relationship with Bella Bonita under wraps.

The singer of the song Los Dol admitted that he learned a lot from his on-again, off-again love story with Happy Asmara.

He then decided to make his relationship with Bella Bonita public just before the wedding. However, it turned out that this actually gave rise to a lot of negative comments.

Denny Caknan admitted that he had suspected that this would happen. However, I didn’t expect that to happen.

“That’s why I’m in a relationship, I keep holding it, I don’t upload anything for months. I want to upload it later when I’m getting married,” wrote Denny Caknan as quoted from matamata.com, Thursday (5/10/2023).

“Well, it turns out that I uploaded a photo of Bella but the comments got (up to) 100 thousand, so I’m confused about where I went wrong,” he said again.

In fact, Denny Caknan decided to retire due to oblique comments made by netizens.

However, recently he accepted the oblique comments circulating on social media. Denny Caknan actually considered that the insults he received were a trial after marriage.

“(Netizens) don’t forbid it, because they already feel ‘Oh, this is his soul mate (Happy Asmara’ like that. So if they say ‘This (Bella Bonita) is not his soul mate’,” said Denny Caknan.