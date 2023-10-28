Reza Fahlevi Alhady or familiarly known as Refal Hady is often matched by netizens every time he is paired with another female artist when acting.

However, as an Arab descendant, Refal Hady apparently has his own criteria for determining his future wife. Some suspect that Refal might want a woman of Arab descent too. However, he immediately denied it even though his parents suggested these criteria.

“Refal Hady’s future wife must be Arab? Must it be a congregation?” asked the host at an event to Refal Hadi quoted on Saturday, October 28 2023.

“No, that’s wrong. If the family suggests something better, it’s (Arab descent). Try it first. “But if it ‘must be Arabic’, no,” explained Refal Hady.

Because he doesn’t have a partner, Refal Hadi is often rumored to be in love with his acting partner. For example, with Prilly Latuconsina.

“Cinlok? No. Love but as a friend, love as a friend,” explained Refal Hady.

However, Refal Hadi did not refuse to praise Prilly’s personality.

“But there are so many things that make me fall in love with Prilly. I mean, she is extraordinary as a woman. Her dedication, the way she manages everything, and she always wants to be present wherever she is, even though I know it’s hectic,” said Refal Hady. .

