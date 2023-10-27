In addition to Deadpool 3the Marvel Cinematic Universe will welcome a group of superheroes who will be a key piece in the future of the franchise: the 4 Fantastic. The First Family will have its debut in 2025, but it seems that its announcement was not a matter of the House of Ideas, but of the Mouse.

Through MCU: The Reigns of Marvel Studiosa book that tells all the ins and outs of the studio throughout all these years, we have learned that Disney pressured Marvel to present the 4 Fantastic as soon as possible, even though there was nothing prepared for them at that time.

This group of superheroes would be one of Disney’s great economic assets for the coming years, so presenting them as soon as possible after the purchase of Fox was a strategy that the company wanted to carry out, whether by chance or by chance. the evil ones.

It seems that it was not the only project that was presented earlier than planned: Armor Warsthe film centered on War Machine, was also announced due to pressure, as were new films produced by Lucasfilm that are about to be launched in the coming years.

It seems that Mickey Mouse wanted to increase their profits and these ads did what they wanted, although they were aware that we would not see them for several years for obvious reasons. The Fantastic Four They are scheduled to premiere on May 2, 2025.

