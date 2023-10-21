The reduction in working hours is a recurring issue among Mexicans today. The possible modifications to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) keep the country expectant and perhaps, to understand this movement, it is important to question ourselves How do Mexicans work compared to other employees in foreign countries?

The Constitutional Points Commission approved in April of this year, by majority, the ruling to reform section IV of Section A of article 123 of the Political Constitution, regarding days of work rest. Today, in a new regular period of sessions, the discussion has been resumed with the objective of approving the initiative in the Plenary.

The modification establishes that “For every five days of work, the operator must enjoy at least two days of rest”. With 27 votes in favor and five abstentions, the opinion was accredited, which was sent to the Board of Directors for legislative programming.

The opinion states that the constitutional labor regime of weekly rest has been unchanged for more than a century.

Annual average hours worked in OECD countries

The data is compelling. From the member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Mexico is the one with the most hours worked per year.

According to the OECD, The annual average hours worked is defined as the total number of hours actually worked per year divided by the average number of people employed per year. Actual hours worked include regular work hours of full-time workers, part-time workers, paid and unpaid overtime, hours worked on additional jobs; time not worked due to holidays, paid annual leave, own illness, injury and temporary disability, maternity leave, parental leave, schooling or training, work for technical or economic reasons, strike or labor dispute, bad weather, sick leave is excluded. compensation and other reasons.

This is how the countries of the world work

Country

Hours worked per worker per year

Denmark

1380

Norway

1384

Germany

1386

Netherlands

1434

Sweden

1452

Iceland

1454

Austria

1501

France

1505

Luxembourg

1506

United Kingdom

1538

Finland

1540

Swiss

1557

Belgium

1583

Slovenia

1593

Lithuania

1635

Canada

1670

Spain

1686

Slovakia

1695

Estonia

1711

Australia

1712

Italia

1718

Portugal

1719

Hungary

1725

Ireland

1772

New Zealand

1788

USA

1779

Czech Republic

1788

Poland

1806

Israel

1898

Chile

1914

Greece

1949

Russia

1965

South Korea

1967

Costa Rica

2060

Mexico

2137

Mexico is the country that works the most among the nations that make up the OECD.

OECD Chart: Hours worked, Total, Hours/worker, 2019 or latest available

Note: Data covers salaried and self-employed employees during 2019. This indicator is measured in terms of hours per worker per year. The data is published with the following health warning: The data is intended for comparisons of trends over time; They are not suitable for comparisons of the level of average annual working hours for a given year, due to differences in their sources and method of calculation.

