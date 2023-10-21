The reduction in working hours is a recurring issue among Mexicans today. The possible modifications to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) keep the country expectant and perhaps, to understand this movement, it is important to question ourselves How do Mexicans work compared to other employees in foreign countries?
The Constitutional Points Commission approved in April of this year, by majority, the ruling to reform section IV of Section A of article 123 of the Political Constitution, regarding days of work rest. Today, in a new regular period of sessions, the discussion has been resumed with the objective of approving the initiative in the Plenary.
The modification establishes that “For every five days of work, the operator must enjoy at least two days of rest”. With 27 votes in favor and five abstentions, the opinion was accredited, which was sent to the Board of Directors for legislative programming.
The opinion states that the constitutional labor regime of weekly rest has been unchanged for more than a century.
Annual average hours worked in OECD countries
The data is compelling. From the member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Mexico is the one with the most hours worked per year.
According to the OECD, The annual average hours worked is defined as the total number of hours actually worked per year divided by the average number of people employed per year. Actual hours worked include regular work hours of full-time workers, part-time workers, paid and unpaid overtime, hours worked on additional jobs; time not worked due to holidays, paid annual leave, own illness, injury and temporary disability, maternity leave, parental leave, schooling or training, work for technical or economic reasons, strike or labor dispute, bad weather, sick leave is excluded. compensation and other reasons.
This is how the countries of the world work
Country
Hours worked per worker per year
Denmark
1380
Norway
1384
Germany
1386
Netherlands
1434
Sweden
1452
Iceland
1454
Austria
1501
France
1505
Luxembourg
1506
United Kingdom
1538
Finland
1540
Swiss
1557
Belgium
1583
Slovenia
1593
Lithuania
1635
Canada
1670
Spain
1686
Slovakia
1695
Estonia
1711
Australia
1712
Italia
1718
Portugal
1719
Hungary
1725
Ireland
1772
New Zealand
1788
USA
1779
Czech Republic
1788
Poland
1806
Israel
1898
Chile
1914
Greece
1949
Russia
1965
South Korea
1967
Costa Rica
2060
Mexico
2137
Mexico is the country that works the most among the nations that make up the OECD.
OECD Chart: Hours worked, Total, Hours/worker, 2019 or latest available
Note: Data covers salaried and self-employed employees during 2019. This indicator is measured in terms of hours per worker per year. The data is published with the following health warning: The data is intended for comparisons of trends over time; They are not suitable for comparisons of the level of average annual working hours for a given year, due to differences in their sources and method of calculation.
OA
Themes
Read Also
Get the latest news in your email
Everything you need to know to start your day
Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions
Leave a Reply