Reducing tensions, Serbia reduces troops near the Kosovo border. Photo/Defense Post

WHITE CITY – Serbia said it had pulled some of its troops back from the border with Kosovo .

“The operational regime of the (Serbian army) units tasked with securing the administrative line with Kosovo has returned to normal,” said Serbian Army Chief of Staff General Milan Mojsilovic as quoted by German media, Deutsche Welle, Tuesday (3/10/2023).

He said troop numbers had been reduced from 8,350 to 4,500.

Tensions between Belgrade and Pristina escalated in late September when Kosovo police were involved in a firefight with around 30 armed Serbs who barricaded themselves in a Serbian Orthodox monastery.

A Kosovo policeman and three attackers were killed in the incident.

Mojsilovic expressed surprise at some people’s deep concern about Serbian troops deployed during the security crisis.

The incident in Banjska has raised concerns in Western countries about possible instability in the Balkans.

On Sunday, NATO announced that it would deploy an additional 600 troops to Kosovo to aid the KFOR peacekeeping force which already numbers around 4,500 troops.

