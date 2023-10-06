Although 2023 was a year of pleasant surprises and great games, there were also releases that left a lot to be desired. One of them was Redfall, the FPS from Arkane and Bethesda. Although it now struggles to maintain a player base, its developers still have their finger on the line.

Arkane announced that the vampire video game was going to run at 30 fps on Xbox Series As expected, this situation generated anger among the players.

Although perhaps later than desired, the developers finally delivered on their promise.

Redfall is updated and now allows 60 fps on Xbox Series X|S

Through a post on Bethesda’s official website, Arkane confirmed that the latest update incorporates multiple performance and stability improvements, as well as new accessibility options and changes to the combat system. It is now available, so users can download it now.

Without a doubt, the most striking addition is the performance mode on Xbox Series X|S, which allows users to activate 60 fps. This feature arrives 6 months after the original release.

Of course, the patch also adds changes that aim to improve the way Redfall is played. For example, more vampire nests have been added in Old Town and Sedgewick, there are new unique encounters in the open world, and it is now possible to sneak up on certain enemies with weapons that have stakes.

Redfall still receives improvements, but will it be enough to revive?

Will Redfall be able to come back?

Although this massive update is a step in the right direction, fans are wondering if it came too late. After its chaotic launch in May, Redfall lost a large section of its community and is now struggling to maintain a strong user base. At its lowest point on Steam, it reached a peak of 3 simultaneous players.

Although the outlook looks unfavorable, Pete Hines, Bethesda’s head of marketing, assured that the company will not abandon the video game and that they will work to make it a great game that Xbox Game Pass subscribers can enjoy. Will it be possible? Only time will tell.

But tell us, what do you think of these news? Do you think the game can rise from the ashes? Let us read you in the comments.

Redfall is available for PC, Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass. Click here to read more news related to him.

