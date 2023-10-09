Arkane and Bethesda have published a new Redfall patch which introduces, among other innovations, performance mode at 60 FPS on Xbox Series.

It took about five months from release (here is our review), but finally console players can also enjoy the game more fluidly. Arkane’s cooperative shooter was in fact launched on the market with only one graphics mode, the one with the frame rate locked to 30 FPS. PC users, however, can also enjoy some improvements: the patch actually resolves some performance problems, mainly linked to AMD graphics cards.

Various changes have also been made to the gameplay, but to consult them all, please refer to full changelog.

