Redfall launched with a number of issues earlier this year, and although Bethesda stated that persistent post-launch support for the open-world vampire shooter will lift it in the long term, Since its release the game hasn’t seen many updatesactually just one.

The second update, however, has been released and it is quite significant. Among the most important additions there is Performance modewhich will finally allow Xbox Series X/S players to play at 60 FPS.

Some other glaring issues with the game have also been fixed. For example, stealth takedowns, new vampire nests, improvements to aim assist and dead zone adjustment, and more have been added. Arkane also states that the open world is now more populated with enemies and new encounters have been added.

We’ve also made several improvements to the user interface, co-op multiplayer experience, accessibility settings, and more. Redfall is available on Xbox Series X/S and PC.