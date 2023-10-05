Redfall is proof that what starts badly, ends badly. As you surely know, the number of players of the criticized title has fallen little by little on Steam. The situation is now alarming, since the number is so small that, sometimes, a team cannot be completed to play.

This is worrying, since it is not known what lies ahead for the vampire shooter. Bethesda promised to make improvements to make it a great title, but the lack of players could be the reason for dropping support completely.

Find out: “And the improvements?”, fans complain to Arkane for the lack of news for Redfall

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of Redfall

Redfall is almost completely abandoned on Steam

According to Steam Charts, Redfall’s player base has fallen precipitously in recent weeks. The situation is such that even a team of 4 players cannot be completed on some occasions.

Just a few days ago, the game had its steepest drop with only 3 active players on Valve’s platform. The point is that it was not an isolated case, since the maximum peak of users in the last 24 hours is only 34 users.

During these dates, the game has fallen below 10 players several times, which worries the community that is still waiting for the improvements that Bethesda promised. Companies usually abandon projects when the player base is very small, so some users already fear the worst.

Is Redfall’s days numbered? It is not yet clear, since it is not known with certainty what their figures are on Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass. For now, we know that Bethesda and Arkane are working on optimizations, but it is unknown when they will be ready.

Will Bethesda be able to rescue Redfall?

In case you missed it: After the Redfall disaster, the new Arkane game could be single-player

In this link you will find all the news related to Redfall.

Related video: Redfall is on the tightrope and 30 fps is its least problem

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente