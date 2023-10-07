Redfall has been one of the disappointments of the year after launching with a number of problems, and although Bethesda has said that persistent post-launch support for the open-world vampire shooter will change it in the long term, since its launch, the game has really hasn’t seen too many updates.

Its second update, however, has already been released, and it is quite significant. Among the most notable additions is a performance mode, which will finally allow Xbox Series X/S players to run the game at 60 FPS.

Some other glaring issues in the game have also been fixed. For example, stealth executions have been added, as well as new vampire nest spawns, improvements to aim assist and dead zone adjustment, and much more. Arkane also says that the open world is now more populated with enemies, while new encounters have also been added.

Various improvements have also been made to the user interface, cooperative multiplayer experience, accessibility settings, and more. You can check out the full patch notes below.

Redfall is available on Xbox Series X/S and PC. You can read our review at this link.

UPDATE NOTES:

PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY

Performance mode enabled on Xbox Series X|S. Improved PC performance and stability on a wide range of hardware configurations Fixed various memory crashes in extreme cases. Fixed graphical corruption issue when changing resolution with AMD GPUs. Fixed an issue with resetting game settings to default values ​​while windowed on a second monitor. Anti-aliasing settings are now hidden in Video Settings while AMD FSR 2.1 scaling is enabled. Various performance improvements have been made to heroes’ skills, weapons, and overall gameplay systems. Various fixes for heroes’ abilities to activate correctly despite environmental factors such as stairs, fog of death, electrocution, and more. Improved player navigation and collisions in both Redfall Commons and Burial Point.

USER INTERFACE

Weapons with silencers, or silenced muzzle attachments, now reflect their “silent” status in tooltips. Silenced weapons generate less noise and are less likely to alert nearby enemies. Vault and cloak indicators are now displayed on the HUD when you can jump over or cover a surface. The mission briefing table now better delineates between main missions and optional missions. Functional improvements to compass markers and target search areas so they behave more consistently. Historical markers are now displayed on the map in their locked state once players complete the introductory quests in Redfall Commons and Burial Point. Ammo purchase readability has been improved. Added an off-screen indicator when Rogue is knocked down. Fixed an issue where objective search areas would block fast travel actions when using the map. The text-to-speech hotkey is now displayed at all times when active. Player reports now display a loading indicator when submitting. The Rum Runner achievement description has been clarified.

ACCESSIBILITY

On-screen narration improvements: The narration updates when the status of a multiplayer lobby changes between Ready and Not Ready. Support when text input field is open. The narration updates every seven seconds if the field remains open. Narrates the “Back” and “Friends” menu controls on all Settings menu pages. Support within the username input field for the “Add cross-play friends” submenu. Fixed an issue that caused players to be prompted to press “Enter” when focusing on the Username input field in the “Add Bethesda.net Friends” submenu. Support for navigation control in the Hero Select and System Select menus. Narrates game invitations and friend request notifications. When you select a locked difficulty, the screen describes the difficulty type as “Locked.” When selecting an unlocked difficulty, the on-screen narrator will narrate “Selected Difficulty.” The main menu system tooltip only shows “System” and will narrate “System” in both the main menu and the System menu. Floating support for all buttons and links, both digital and analog inputs. Narration support when placing or removing pings from the world. Fixed several issues with on-screen narration in Bethesda.Net modals: Removed incorrect “Press Enter” prompt to enter email address, username, and/or password when signing in. Bethesda.net account help menu now supports proper narration. Narration support in updated Bethesda.Net agreement. When leaving a multiplayer room, it now correctly reads “Close”, instead of “Exit” or “Leave room” when the friends list is open. Room labeling now visually and audibly differentiates between single-player and multiplayer. Added a secondary sensory method in the file to indicate focus on the scroll bar. Improved photosensitivity work in the following areas: Firing the Clacker Unrivaled weapon in ADS near an emergency red light. Intermittent ambient light bloom caused by gunshots. Death and disintegration of vampires. Remi’s C4 cluster bomb explosions detonate in rapid succession. Summon Layla’s lift with other players standing nearby.

GAMEPLAY

Numerous improvements to the default aim assist and dead zone settings, and more options for players to customize these settings for both controller and keyboard/mouse.

Arkane Recommendations: For fans of fast-paced multiplayer FPSs: check out the medium, high, or linear input response presets as they tend to feel faster and more responsive overall. For fans of slower single-player FPS: check out the default input response presets, low or medium, as slower response curves tend to feel like you have a bit more precision over your aim. Increasing/decreasing the sensitivity of the controller from the default value of the input response presets will directly increase/decrease overall left/right turning speeds. For players increasing the sensitivity of their controller, consider trying the Default/Strong/Very Strong Aim Assist Strength and Aim Adjustment Strength if you want that assistance. For players who lower their controller’s sensitivity, try the Very Weak/Weak/Default Aim Assist Strength and Aim Adjustment Strength presets to avoid looking like they’re fighting for control of their aim. Playing with the input response preset settings is a great first step to help you find the controller settings that best suit your needs. During the Set Up mission, Anna Creelman will now refill the player’s pistol, shotgun, and assault rifle ammo. New vampire nest spawns have been added to the Old Town and Sedgewick neighborhoods. Added a tutorial sheet and archive entry for Psychic Residue. Remi’s C4 no longer remains in the world after exploding. Various fixes for quest objective persistence. Added quest dialogue for Fall Like Lightning.

COMBAT

Players can now sneak up on and take down unsuspecting Cultists and Bellwether enemies with stake weapons. Increased open world enemy population and balance of mission encounters. Unique open-world enemy encounters have been added to the Redfall Commons. Added light or reflective clothing items to vampire and human NPCs to aid in visibility at night. Increased ammo pickups in areas surrounding the Fire Station to help new players maintain early-game resources. Enemies now reposition to avoid friendly fire. Rascal is now guaranteed to shock nearby enemies while using Siren with the Robot Rock skill activated. Remi will now be alerted when–and where–Rascal is downed. Fixed several scenarios where enemies could become stuck in an idle state and stop engaging with the player. Sights and silencer barrels have been updated to improve reticle visibility. Sights using a green emissive have been tuned so they aren’t as bright at night. Scale and positioning of magazines has been improved to prevent clipping and other animation issues. Improved Rook combat behavior in the Black Sun boss arena.

ENVIRONMENT

References to the Burial Point district have been added into the Map, and other locations in the Redfall Commons district.

Improved the lighting presentation in the Black Sun boss arena.

Improved visual fidelity for psychic space butterflies, fog pockets, the Black Sun’s glowing sigil, and various water effects.

MULTIPLAYER

Added visually distinct player indicators and markers for multiplayer sessions, and a unique co-op ping color for each player in the squad. Player ping visibility has been improved. The “The Light is Out” achievement will now only be awarded in multiplayer if the “Lost in the Fog” quest is active.