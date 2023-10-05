Released last summer on Switch and PlayStation family consoles, Red Dead Redemption caused a lot of discussion of itself being in fact the same version that debuted way back in 2010. Many complained about a lazy conversion that doesn’t take advantage of the hardware of consoles that are far more powerful than PS3 and Xbox 360.

Now, however, Rockstar Games wanted to offer a sop to the fans. In fact, with the update just published, the possibility of playing at 60 FPS is added, albeit only on PS5. To activate this mode, simply go to the game’s display options and change the framerate.

The versions of Red Dead Redeption on PS4 and Switch, however, remain unchanged.

