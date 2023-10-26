The Red Dead Redemption II Western Experiencedeveloped and published by Rockstar Gamestoday marks five years since its actual publication. Currently available on PC and consoles (both old and current gen), Rockstar Games’ experience has sold a very generous number of copies all over the world. Furthermore, the conversation of is currently available Red Dead Redemptionstarring John Marston.

Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde Gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters on their tail, the gang must rob, fight and steal to make their way and try to survive in the heart of a harsh and savage America. A series of conflicts and divisions risk jeopardizing the unity of the group, and Arthur finds himself forced to choose between his ideals and loyalty to the gang that raised him.

