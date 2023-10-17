We already have a port of Red Dead Redemption available and now we are getting more details after the hints from a few days ago and the recent official announcement.

The game was released on August 17 on Nintendo Switch in digital format through the eShop for $49.99, a very controversial price but defended by Take-Two. Red Dead Redemption has also been released in physical format on October 13.

After knowing the comparison with the Xbox 360, we now have it reduced to an all-time low price: Amazon offers it to us with and 7% discount, for €41.99. That price is somewhat more affordable.

We leave you with the announcement trailer:

Remember that the title was originally released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 on May 18, 2010. But it has never been released on PC nor has a remastered version been announced for the most recent consoles. Previously, ratings already existed in Korea for the original versions (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360), Undead Nightmare Collection (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360) and GOTY Edition (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360) of Red Dead Redemption.

