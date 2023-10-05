Rockstar has given a very welcome gift to those who purchased the next gen console port of Red Dead Redemption: a patch was recently published which, if downloaded, allows you to run the title a 60 fps su PS5.

This highly anticipated addition finally allows lovers of the western created by the creators of GTA to enjoy a real one next gen and fluid experienceso you can play the title like never before.

However, discontent has arisen among owners of Xbox Series X/S: Microsoft consoles, for the moment, have not received any patch that would lead to this real aesthetic revolution, nor has Rockstar expressed itself in this regard.

Microsoft console owners hope that the patch arrives soon, to better enjoy the experience offered by the porting of Red Dead Redemption.

The port of Red Dead Redemption arrived on next gen consoles (and Nintendo Switch) in the month of August 2023 and, despite the criticism leveled at what many have defined as a “lazy” choice on the part of Rockstar, which did not work on a remastered but on a simple porting, the title immediately achieved great success in terms of of sales.