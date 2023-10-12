We have talked on several occasions about the level of detail that Red Dead Redemption II has: from the accuracy of the stars on the American flags to the secret lives of animals and humans. However, not all the details are great works of Rockstar Games. Some are small gestures that only those who understand certain subjects appreciate.

Ballistics is not usually among the most popular topics of conversation and even more so when we talk about video games. This time it is our star theme. Over the years, players Red Dead Redemption II We have amassed enormous quantities of ammunition, which we then modify in the camps. One of them is the Split Point Bullets, which are within the Expansive Ammunition type. Arthur uses the knife to make a cross on the tips of the bullets to turn them.

Everything good up to this point. What if I told you that the use of these bullets became considered a war crime after the Hague Conference of 1899, exactly the year in which the events of Arthur Morgan are set? To add context, this conference was held from May 15 to July 31 and (like many others throughout post-conflict history) sought to regulate and regiment war, placing limitations on certain behaviors, weapons and ammunition.

One of the points of the The Hague Conference of 1899 It focused on limiting the use of certain types of weapons, ammunition and explosives in order to avoid unnecessary suffering of troops. And precisely these types of bullets were included in the regulation, at least against humans and in international conflicts between participating countries. The animals were another topic.

Why were they banned? Using a knife to make an The fragments do terrible damage, causing much pain and even mutilation. Healing wounds from these bullets is much more complicated due to all the fragments that are scattered.

There have been many times during and after a conflict that treaties have been signed limiting the uses of certain weapons. The most famous are chemical, biological, nuclear and incendiary, although special ammunition such as this one from Red Dead Redemption 2. So yes, Arthur Morgan and John Marston have committed war crimes.

