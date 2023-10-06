In Red Dead Online they arrive events dedicated to Halloween which guarantee double rewards in Call to arms, bonus per Collectors and new prizes in Pass Halloween 2. Find more information on the official website Rockstar Games Who.

Repel bloodthirsty visitors who will try to conquer the properties of Armadillo e Shady Belle and protect the villagers in Halloween Call to Arms, which provides double rewards all month long. Those who survive the final wave of any Call to Arms map this month will receive a 30% discount on select horses, invaluable companions for any Collector. Three new Halloween Call to Arms locations will arrive on October 17 where you need to fend off waves of scary enemies. Three new maps will also be available on October 17 for Night of terror. Eliminate the dead and destroy other players to climb the leaderboard. If you’re looking for more paranormal experiences, help Ike Skelding to investigate a cult in the Extreme telegram mission False hopes and prophecies, available until November 6. Plus, Play Red Dead Online any time of the month to get the black and red Knight Hat and the red Hunter Jacket and show off a bloody appearance. The Collectors who turn in four collectibles between October 31st and November 6th will get a pair of Free pumpkin orange Helsby glovesie suitable for the season.

Madame Nazar she is a perfectionist and rewards well those who manage to meet her expectations. This month, Collectors who deliver complete sets to the nomad seer will obtain Double RDO$ and PE. Playing at any time this month as a Collector will leave you with a nice advantage thanks to 5 pieces of Family heirlooms set. Veteran Collectors can check the Progress Menu and clear completed rewards to earn Triple Gold until November 6th.

Red Dead Online is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One e PC.