At the start of the championship, Red Bull revealed that it would turn to fans to create the liveries with which it would dress the RB19 in the three events on US soil in the 2023 calendar.

An idea that was part of a campaign called Make Your Mark, which aimed at greater fan involvement in an area that is guaranteeing many new opportunities for Formula 1.

After the pink and teal accents of Miami, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will show up at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin with the colors of the Texan flag on their car. A stars and stripes theme that takes up the same idea had by Haas, who will play at home in front of their fans this weekend.

The livery was designed by Franco Cavallone, a 39-year-old Argentine graphic designer, and beat out 2,000 other submissions in a vote held by fans on the team’s website. “The moment I was told I had won was like a rollercoaster of emotions, I was so happy,” Cavalone said, before being sent to the United States Grand Prix as a guest of Red Bull.

“I remember when I discovered Make Your Mark, I was watching the second practice session of the Miami GP – it was the first time I went to a race – and I discovered that the Oracle Red Bull Racing livery had been designed by an Argentinian fan , like me.

“When I got back to the hotel, I read up on the competition, signed up for The Paddock and immediately started designing my own livery for Austin. I thought about Austin and the Circuit of the Americas and was inspired by the stripes and the stars and to the red, white and blue lines that surround the corners of the track”, said the designer, with the track clearly taking up the motif of the Texas flag, which also shares the same colors with the US flag.

“It’s like a dream for this to happen to me, seeing my livery on the car will be the best day ever, I can’t wait to see it on the track.”

Team principal Christian Horner added: “It is truly exciting to see this unique, fan-driven competition come to life and coincide with the growth of Formula 1 and our fans in the United States, and to invite our global fan base into the team and of our garage to leave our mark and design the livery we race with.”

“I think Franco did an excellent job and the car is incredible for the colors and Texan culture. It’s not every day we release a unique livery, so it’s even more special that it was designed by our fans. Our hunger of victories continues for the rest of the season, so we hope that this livery will be as successful as Martina’s in Miami, which saw Max and Checo finish on the first two steps of the podium.”

